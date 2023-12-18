menu

BP ceases oil shipments through Red Sea after rebel attacks intensify

The militants, who have pledged their support for Hamas, are now targeting Israel-bound vessels with drones and rockets

18 December 2023, 2:51pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Oil producer BP has paused all oil shipping activity through the Red Sea following increasing attacks on ships by Houthi rebels.

Among the targets of the attacks in the area in recent days was a Malta-flagged bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers — likely Somali pirates — in the Arabian Sea.

After Houthis in Yemen started targeting their ships, other companies also put a halt to operations. The area is one of the most important routes in the world when it comes to consumer goods and oil transportation.

The militants, who have pledged their support for Hamas, are now targeting Israel-bound vessels with drones and rockets. Despite this, it is yet unclear whether all affected ships were travelling to Israel.

BP’s announcement comes after Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) had announced that it was going to pause its shipments through the area. 

The Huthis, supported by Iran and ruling much of Yemen but lacking international recognition, claim they are applying pressure on Israel in the wake of its war with Palestine in the Gaza Strip by focusing on shipping vessles.

The attacks have amplified worries that the conflict may escalate and spill over.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
