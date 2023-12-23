Israel states it has arrested 200 Hamas members during the past week

Israel reportedly arrested 200 individuals associated with Hamas in the past week, bringing them into Israeli territory for interrogation.

The Israeli statement noted that some of the alleged Hamas members had concealed themselves among the civilian population and surrendered voluntarily.

Since the start of its military campaign in Gaza, Israel claims to have captured 700 Palestinian fighters. Meanwhile, Hamas claims that the majority of casualties inflicted by Israelis are women and children.

The Israeli invasion was launched after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and kidnapping of approximately 240 hostages. Subsequently, at least 20,000 people have been killed, and 50,000 have been injured in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel has sustained its bombing campaign, prompting civilian evacuations. The UN reported that the latest evacuation order affected some 150,000 people in the middle of Gaza, particularly impacting those in the Bureij refugee camp, directing them to head towards Deir al-Balah city further south.

Meanwhile, the president of the UN Security Council emphasised that the UN’s resolution on Friday represents a crucial step toward averting a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The UN Security Council has approved a resolution aiming to bring more aid into Gaza, following days of negotiations.

But the statement does not call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas - instead calling to “create the conditions” for one.