Maersk to resume shipping operations in Red Sea

Maersk, the international shipping conglomerate, is set to once again begin operations in the Red Sea, having previously halted activities due to attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial ships.

The company revealed its decision to resume shipments in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, after the initiation of a new security operation led by the United States, named Operation Prosperity Guardian.

According to Maersk's statement, this operation will once again permit the safe passage of shipping vessels through the region, marking what the company described as a highly positive development for the entire industry and the efficiency of global trade.

The security operation involves the participation of several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, and Spain.

In response to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, major companies, such as oil giant BP, have recently suspended operations in the area, steering clear of the Suez Canal. The Houthi attacks were claimed to be retaliatory actions against Israel for its invasion of Gaza.

Approximately 10% to 15% of global trade, with 30% of container trade, relies on the Suez Canal, connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. Some ships have been rerouted around the southern tip of Africa due to the disruptions.

Among the targets of the attacks in the area was a Malta-flagged bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers — likely Somali pirates — in the Arabian Sea.