Storm Gerrit rips through homes in Greater Manchester, forcing evacuations

Storm Gerrit wreaked havoc in the UK last night, unleashing 80mph winds that battered parts of Manchester and led to what is believed to be a tornado in the area.

The destructive winds tore apart the roofs of over 100 homes in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, around 11:45 pm.

No injuries were reported, but numerous residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

The public is urged to avoid the area with emphasis on caution due to debris on the roads.

Storm Gerrit also caused widespread disruption in the transportation network and left thousands without power.

Fallen trees, branches, and debris damaged power lines in Scotland, with adverse weather conditions hampering restoration efforts.

A yellow warning for wind and snow remained in place until 6:00 am in Shetland.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported power restoration to 25,000 properties, with 16,000 homes still without power.

An SSEN spokesman acknowledged challenges in accessing faults due to fallen trees, flooding, and road closures, indicating that full network restoration would take time. Some rural areas might remain without power for up to 48 hours.

In Scotland, the A9 fully reopened, but caution is advised due to snow, while the A90 northbound reopened after earlier closures.

The storm's impact extended to Scotland's railways, where cancellations occurred due to a falling tree hitting a train driver's cabin.

Passengers were unharmed, and train services were suspended until a full inspection of the railway network could be carried out.