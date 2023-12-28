Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp leads to ‘extensive collateral damage’

The IDF says it regrets the harm it caused to civilians when conducting an air strike on a refugee camp.

In a recent statement to the BBC, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed regret for the harm caused to civilians in a strike on a refugee camp in Gaza on December 24.

The incident occurred at the Maghazi camp, located in the center of the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the use of incorrect weaponry led to "extensive collateral damage", resulting in at least 86 reported casualties. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

An IDF official, speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan news, acknowledged the error in weapon selection, emphasizing the unintentional harm caused to civilians.

Over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run health ministry reported a total of 210 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across the territory. The situation remains tense, with ongoing hostilities contributing to a rising death toll.

Israel-Lebanon border

In response to recent attacks, an Israeli minister has stated that the military is prepared to take action to remove the armed group Hezbollah from the border between Israel and Lebanon if attacks persist.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated in recent months, adding another layer of complexity to the broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has issued a warning about the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, calling on Israel to "end unlawful killings" of Palestinians.

The broader context includes a recent attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7th, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,200 people and the abduction of approximately 240 others.

Israel responded with a retaliatory campaign, and since then, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reports that over 21,320 people have been killed.

Egypt’s peace plan

Egypt announced on Friday that it has presented a comprehensive framework proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, disclosed that the plan consists of a three-stage program ultimately culminating in a ceasefire. The proposal awaits responses from both Israel and Hamas.

Rashwan emphasized that the objective of the plan is to bridge differences among all involved parties, with a focus on halting the bloodshed of Palestinians, ending aggression against the Gaza Strip, and reinstating peace and stability in the region.

According to reports, the Egyptian plan incorporates elements such as hostage releases, a multi-stage ceasefire, and the concept of establishing a post-war administration in Gaza.