Eastern countries usher in new year, as celebrations kick off

In many parts of the world, countries are already ushering in a new year, as new year's celebrations are making their way to the west.

The Pacific nation's Kiritimati atoll was the first country to welcome the new year.

In Australia, Sydney rang in 2024 with style, letting off roughly 8.5 tonnes of colourful fireworks over the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge in the middle of the night.

Tokyo is in the midst of celebrations following Japan's new year. Buddhist temples all around the nation started to ring out at midnight. Each temple's bells ring precisely 108 times.

Meanwhile in Malta, many are preparing for a celebratory night. Luckily, the forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day promises dry conditions with cloudy skies, providing a pleasant atmosphere for revelers participating in festivities across Malta and Gozo.

Valletta's New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to attract more than 50,000 people at St George’s Square. Several Maltese artists will be taking part in the celebrations that will start at 8:30pm and will continue until 2:00am.

The night will kickstart with Lara and the Jukeboys band. Then it’s up to the special guests for the night, The Palace String Orchestra led by Ryan Paul Abela together with a line-up of some of Malta’s top talent including AIDAN, Drakard, Klinsmann, Jasmine, Megan May, Sarah Bonnici, and special guest Emma Muscat, to entertain the crowds.

Organisers are promising a musical journey of the best of 2023 as well as some all-time classics.

The event will be hosted by Ron, Taryn Mamo Cefai and Keane Cutajar.

Until then, MaltaToday would like to wish its readers, a happy new year.