Ukrainian drone strikes successful against Russian gas terminal

An explosion was reported at a major gas export terminal near St. Petersburg, Russia, with Ukrainian drones responsible for the incident.

The blast resulted in a significant fire at the Ust-Luga terminal, but there were reported no injuries.

Drones have been deployed by both Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine claims that the fuel processed at the plant was supplying Russian troops in the conflict against Ukraine, and this attack is said to disrupt military logistics. They characterize the incident as an economic setback for Russia, given the terminal's role in exporting fuel.

Meanwhile, 25 people have died in a shelling attack in Donetsk, a Ukrainian city under Russian control.

The Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk stated that a Ukrainian strike, causing injuries to 20 individuals, targeted a bustling market, as he noted that the casualty figures could be subject to change.

Russia's foreign ministry condemned the incident as a terrorist attack on civilians.

Donetsk city, initially seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014, along with parts of the surrounding region in eastern Ukraine, has remained partially under Moscow's control since then. The city is situated approximately 20km (12 miles) from the frontline. Recent intense fighting has been observed in areas near Donetsk city, including Mariinka and Avdiivka.