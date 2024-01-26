ICJ tells Israel to prevent genocide, preserve evidence but stops short of calling for ceasefire

The International Court of Justice has told Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent the commission of any acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

“The court further considers that Israel must ensure, with immediate effect, that its military forces do not commit any of the aforementioned acts,” ICJ President Judge Joan Donoghue said.

Donoghue added that the court deemed it necessary to "indicate certain measures" to protect the rights claimed by South Africa.

She mentioned that the court found South Africa's claims to be "plausible" but clarified that the implemented measures do not need to be "identical" to those requested by South Africa.

In its ruling on Friday afternoon regarding the case presented by South Africa against Israel, the ICJ also directed Israel to prevent and punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide, as called for by South Africa, but refrained from calling for a halt to hostilities in Gaza.

Addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Donoghue expressed concern about the region's extreme vulnerability.

She warned that the "catastrophic" situation is at a "serious risk" of deteriorating before the court issues its final judgment on the case.

Acknowledging that Israel has “taken certain steps” to alleviate conditions for civilians, the judge instructed Israel to immediately enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Finally, Donoghue called for the prevention of destruction and urged Israel to ensure the preservation of evidence related to South Africa's allegations.

The Israeli judges visibly disagreed with the ICJ President, showing their discomfort.

Meanwhile, South Africa swiftly published a statement calling for two-state solution negotiations.

The Minister of International Relations for South Africa stated that Israel is an "occupier of Palestine" and must provide the "necessary basic services" required by civilians.