Activists throw soup at Mona Lisa, joining farmers in call for sustainable food rights

Protesters threw soup at the iconic Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre, Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food."

The 16th Century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, housed behind bulletproof glass, remains undamaged.

Two female protesters, wearing "food counterattack" T-shirts, were captured on video throwing liquid at the painting, questioning the priority between art and the right to nutritious food.

“Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” the demonstrators stated.

Security swiftly intervened, shielding the protesters with black screens before evacuating the room.

The group responsible, named Riposte Alimentaire ("Food counterattack"), claims the act marks the beginning of a civil resistance campaign advocating for the social security of sustainable food.

France's Minister for Culture, Rachida Dati, condemned the incident, asserting that "no cause" justifies targeting the Mona Lisa.

She emphasised the painting's significance as part of the nation's heritage for future generations.

This incident follows recent farmer protests in Paris, where demonstrators called for an end to rising fuel costs and simplified regulations, leading to road blockades in the city.

The Mona Lisa has been protected by safety glass since the 1950s, with enhanced bulletproof glass installed in 2019.

This event echoes a 2022 incident where an activist threw cake at the painting to promote environmental awareness.