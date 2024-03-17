Indian Navy successfully rescues crew from Maltese vessel seized by Somali pirates

In an operation spanning 40 hours, the Indian Navy successfully rescued 17 crew members from the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, which was hijacked by Somali pirates.

The vessel, which had been seized by pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra on December 14, was intercepted by Indian naval forces approximately 2,600 kilometers off the Indian coast after the pirates fired upon an Indian warship in international waters.

The Indian Navy's statement confirmed that all 35 pirates aboard the MV Ruen surrendered without resistance once the naval forces took control of the vessel.

Utilising a combination of drones, navy vessels, and marine commandos, the operation was meticulously executed to ensure the safety of the crew and the vessel.

Following the takeover, the Indian Navy conducted a thorough search of the MV Ruen for any illegal arms, ammunition, or contraband.

While incidents of piracy off the coast of Somalia have declined in recent years, concerns persist regarding the potential resurgence of such activities amid political instability and unrest in the region.

The hijacking of the Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship earlier this week serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by pirates operating in these waters.

India has been actively bolstering its naval presence in international waters, deploying resources for anti-piracy patrols and participating in multinational efforts to combat maritime piracy.

Recent deployments near the Red Sea have been aimed at safeguarding ships, particularly during periods of heightened tension such as Israel's conflict with Hamas.