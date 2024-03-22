Princess of Wales reveals she is undergoing cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales is undergoing chemotherapy after doctors found cancer in her medical tests.

In a video message, Catherine said it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months”, and that the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

She explained that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and that her condition was thought to be non-cancerous. While the surgery was successful, subsequent tests found that cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kensington Palace did not disclose any details of the cancer, but Catherine remained positive in the video, saying that she is “well and getting stronger everyday”.

She said her priority now is to reassure her family that she will be okay, adding that her family now needs “some time, space and privacy”.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

There have been months of speculation on social media regarding the whereabouts of the Princess after a noted absence from public life since her surgery in January. Indeed, she had not attended any official events since Christmas.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said she showed “tremendous bravery” in he statement, and wished her a speedy recovery.

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” he said.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."