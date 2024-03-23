UPDATED | Arrests made after deadly mass shooting at Moscow concert

Eleven suspects were reportedly detained on Saturday in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a rock concert in Moscow last night, which has been described as the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia for the past 20 years. The death toll currently stands at 93, with at least 100 others wounded.

Four of the arrested suspects are being described as having been "directly involved" in the attack.

Video footage posted online shows attackers firing assault rifles at panicked concert-goers indiscriminately and at close range, as explosions are heard off-camera.

The shootings at Crocus City Hall, were followed by a large fire which has caused part of the premises’ roof to collapse.

ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Russian government has not yet commented on the group’s claim.

Ukraine, which is currently at war, fighting off an invasion by Russia, has denied any involvement in the attack.

Russian officials also remain tight-lipped about the identity of the attackers themselves, or their whereabouts. Reports indicate that they had escaped and that a manhunt was underway.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has not yet officially addressed the nation about the attack.