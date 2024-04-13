[BREAKING] Iran launches drones and missiles towards Israel

Updated on Sunday at 00:23am with further details

Iran has launched aerial drones at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, reports from Iran say that the Revolutionary Guard has also launched missiles in an operation billed as True Promise.

The attack is the widely expected reprisal over the bombing of an Iranian consulate in Syria on 1 April.

Israel's Channel 12 TV said the first salvo is expected to reach Israel at 2am on Sunday (local time). It added that Israeli forces were on high alert and "monitoring all targets".

Reports suggest that Iran is launching drones in multiple waves and these are flying at low altitude to avoid detection. Some of the drones are reported to have been intercepted over Syria and Iraq.

Unconfirmed reports have said that US aircraft in the region have been involved in trying to intercept the drones and missiles before they reach Israel. The intended targets of these attacks are not yet known.

The airspace in the Middle East has been shut with commercial aircraft heading to south east Asia and the Arabian Gulf having to take detours.

Iran vowed to retaliate for an attack on its consulate in Syria which killed seven military officers, including a top commander.

It accused Israel of carrying out that attack. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it but is widely believed to be behind the bombing.

Shortly before news of Iran's drone launch, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's "defensive systems" were deployed.

"We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," he said.

The Iranian drone attack marks a major escalation in the Middle East in the wake of Israel's punishing war on Palestinians in Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas attack on 7 October.

The Hamas attack killed around 1,200 Israelis and more than 200 were taken hostage back to Gaza. Since then Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and has mounted a massive military operation inside the Gaza strip that has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead.