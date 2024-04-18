UN Security Council vote on Palestinian membership headed for veto

At least nine members on the Security Council are expected to vote in favour of Palestinian membership in the UN this week, but a US veto will thwart its chances.

This week, the Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution recommending that Palestine becomes a full member of the United Nations.

While the resolution is expected get the required approval from at least nine of the 15 members, a US veto will likely foil Palestine’s bid for full UN membership.

In the past, the US said it would veto any council resolution supporting Palestinian membership, arguing that such membership should follow a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. On April 2, US deputy ambassador Robert Wood said its position had not changed on the matter.

Speaking to Maltese journalists on Wednesday, Malta’s UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier said there are many arguments against accepting Palestine as a full member to the UN.

“Some will tell you that they recognise the right to Palestinian statehood but will say it’s not the right time because they’re in conflict. They might say we do not know who the legitimate government is there – the Palestinian representative to the UN is from the Palestinian Authority, but maybe the reality on the ground is that it’s Hamas. There are these considerations.”

On the vote, Frazier said Malta will be consistent and is “not going to go against our actions” on Palestine.

As president of the Security Council throughout April, Malta is holding a monthly council meeting on Thursday April 18 to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, as well as calls for a ceasefire.

This debate will be open to all members of the United Nations, including those not on the Security Council.