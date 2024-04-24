Spanish PM mulls resignation following court inquiry into corruption claims surrounding his wife

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is mulling his own resignation following a preliminary inquiry into corruption claims surrounding his wife.

On Wednesday, Sánchez said that he needs to reflect on whether he is to leave his post.

A Spanish court has initiated a preliminary inquiry to determine whether Begona Gomez may have engaged in influence peddling and corruption in business matters related to her private affairs. The court, while keeping the case sealed, did not disclose additional details.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the anti-graft group Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), whose leader has affiliations with the far-right.

According to the group, Gomez leveraged her position as Sánchez's wife to solicit sponsors for a university master's degree program that she administered.