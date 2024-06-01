Biden endorses Israeli three-phase proposal for Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday a new three-phase proposal from the Israeli government aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking from the State Dining Room at the White House, Biden described the plan as a comprehensive roadmap that would lead to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Biden emphasised the importance of this proposal, stating, “This is truly a decisive moment. Israel has made their proposal. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it.” He called on Hamas to accept the deal and end the conflict, highlighting the severe toll the war has taken on the Palestinian people and the need for a new beginning.

Biden outlined the three-phase plan, which begins with a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, and the release of elderly and female hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. The second phase would see the release of all remaining Israeli hostages and a complete cessation of hostilities, with all Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza. The final phase involves the exchange of remains, rubble clearance, and a three- to five-year reconstruction period supported by the international community.

The proposal was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas, and Biden’s remarks seem to be an effort to break the deadlock that has persisted for months, resulting in significant casualties and destruction. “The Palestinian people have endured sheer hell in this war,” Biden said, acknowledging the heavy civilian toll and the need for an end to the violence.

Biden’s statement comes at a critical time in his re-election campaign and amid increasing domestic pressure over the conflict in Gaza.

Protests have erupted on college campuses and in cities across the United States, and there has been growing criticism from within his own party.

While Biden emphasised the diminished capabilities of Hamas following Israeli attacks, he also pointed out the importance of transparency and accountability in the proposed plan. He noted the challenges ahead, including the need for detailed negotiations on the release of hostages and the governance of Gaza post-conflict.

In response to Biden’s announcement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office expressed a desire to bring home hostages quickly but reiterated that a deal would not be made until Israel’s goals, including the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, were achieved. Hamas, on the other hand, reacted positively, indicating a willingness to engage constructively with the ceasefire proposal based on a permanent truce and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The proposal’s reception among Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition remains to be seen, as some members, particularly hard-liners, have previously threatened to leave the government if a ceasefire is agreed upon before Hamas’s complete destruction.

Biden’s address also highlighted the significant international and domestic pressures surrounding the conflict. The International Court of Justice recently ruled that Israel must halt its military offensive in Rafah, further intensifying calls for an end to the violence.