Sicily issues red alert as both Etna and Stromboli turn dangerously active

Local authorities have put warnings in place as both Etna and Stromboli volcanoes have become dangerously active.

Travellers using Catania airport – Sicily’s largest – are facing severe delays and cancellations thanks to Mount Etna’s latest eruption.

The active volcano, Europe’s highest, has seen significantly increased activity over the past week. Stromboli, on the nearby Aeolian island, could also erupt imminently.

The Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia in Catania reported that ash emanating from Mount Etna had reached a staggering 4.35 kilometres into the air.

As a result, much of the airspace near the volcano was forced to close to passenger aircraft. That means that the number of arrivals at Catania airport is much lower than usual – at just five per hour.

The airport said normal service will resume at 3pm local time.

At least 90 outbound and inbound flights have been cancelled at Catania airport, disrupting around 15,000 passengers. Ryanair alone have been forced to cancel 42 flights – the highest of any airline.

Easyjet was affected too. A large chunk of travellers have found themselves on diverted flights, with many arriving at Palermo, the airport which serves Sicily’s capital and a 4-hour drive from Catania.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department advised locals and tourists alike to “follow the civil protection authorities’ instructions transmitted by radio, TV, in the daily press, on the internet and by the various toll-free numbers that will be set up.”

Catania’s Mayor, Enrico Trantino, issued an order banning local people from using two-wheeled forms of transport for 48 hours. He also set a speed limit of 30 km/h because of the potential danger of driving on ash.

Late on Thursday, Italy’s Civil Protection Department issued a red alert for a possible eruption of the nearby Stromboli volcano, raising the potential threat level from moderate to severe.

Stromboli is on one of the Aeolian islands, located off the north-east of Sicily, and popular tourist destinations especially in the summer.

The ruling came after the department and local leaders assessed “rapid developments” concerning Stromboli volcano.

There have been reports of lava spilling into the sea and generating a two-kilometre high plume of smoke.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported “effusive activity” from a vent 700 metres above sea level.

The INGV added that “the seismic signal has remained at a very high level” and authorities have warned the situation could deteriorate.

Despite the fact that it has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years, it’s a tourist hotspot. The INGV says it is one of very few volcanoes in the world with almost continuous activity. Stromboli last erupted in 2022, with no casualties. A 2019 eruption, though, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old hiker from Messina and forced about 30 tourists to jump in the sea for safety.