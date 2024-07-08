France faces hung parliament after surprising election results

France is heading towards a hung parliament following Sunday’s legislative elections, as no party secured an absolute majority.

The unexpected surge from a newly formed left-wing coalition played a pivotal role in thwarting the far-right National Rally's ambitions for power.

This electoral outcome is expected to lead to months of potential political gridlock, at a time when many French citizens are already expressing anger over issues such as inflation and immigration.

The left-wing New Popular Front, a coalition formed just a month ago with the explicit aim of preventing the National Rally from gaining power, has emerged with 177 seats. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc, Ensemble, secured 148 seats, while the National Rally followed closely with 142.

The results came as a shock to many in France, where the National Rally had been the frontrunner in the first round of voting last week. The New Popular Front capitalised on its recent momentum and widespread fears that the far-right party posed a significant threat to French democratic values and institutions. Supporters of the coalition took to the streets of Paris to celebrate on Sunday night, although some French citizens expressed concerns about the far-left politics espoused by France Unbowed, the largest party within the alliance.

Voter participation reached nearly 60 percent by 5 p.m. local time, the highest in over two decades, according to the Interior Ministry. This was significantly higher than the 38 percent turnout at the same time during the previous legislative elections in 2022.

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, acknowledged that his party fell short of expectations but highlighted that it captured its highest ever number of seats in the National Assembly. Bardella criticized what he described as "dangerous electoral deals" between Macron’s allies and the left, which he claimed deprived the country of a far-right government.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has three more years in office, took a significant risk by calling the elections last month. His office released a statement on Sunday, stating that the president is "taking note of the results of the legislative elections as they come in" and ensuring that "the sovereign choice of the French people is respected."

The French authorities had deployed approximately 30,000 security forces nationwide due to fears of potential unrest. In cities like Rennes and Nantes, protesters threw fireworks and bottles at riot police, who responded with tear gas. Agence France-Presse reported that about 30 people were arrested in Rennes. In Paris's Place de la République, thousands gathered and clashes between police and protesters also resulted in the use of tear gas.