Donald Trump survives assassination attempt at political rally

US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a political rally in what law enforcement agencies are treating as an assassination attempt.

The male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service. The shooter killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured, according to the US Secret Service.

Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots were heard. Witnesses said they saw a man with a rifle on a nearby roof just before the shots were fired.

Videos show Trump drop to the ground and then stand up with blood on the side of his face as he is swarmed by Secret Service agents.

A photo of Trump with blood streaming across his face and pumping his fist in the air as he is whisked away by his security detail was shared on X by his son Eric Trump with the words: “This is the fighter America needs.”

Trump was treated at a nearby hospital. He later posted on Truth Social that he had been shot in the ear, describing a “whizzing sound” and feeling a “bullet ripping through skin”.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Trump and condemned the violence.

Trump is expected to secure the Republican Party’s nomination next week to become their presidential candidate in November’s election.

The assassination attempt is likely to alter the narrative of the campaign.