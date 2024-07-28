Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after deadly rocket attack

Israel's air force has announced strikes on several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following the death of 12 children and young adults in a rocket strike during a football game in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attributed the rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, although Hezbollah has vehemently denied any involvement.

On Sunday morning, the IDF reported it conducted strikes on seven Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanese territory. The extent of casualties from these strikes remains unclear.

This rocket strike on the football pitch marks the deadliest attack on Israeli targets since the conflict between the IDF and Hamas reignited in October. The incident has heightened fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Hezbollah, estimated to possess around 150,000 rockets and missiles, has the potential to overwhelm Israel’s air defense systems. Their arsenal also includes attack drones and precision-guided missiles capable of reaching deep into Israeli territory.

With almost ten months of ongoing conflict, the fear of escalating into an all-out war is a significant concern for many in the region.