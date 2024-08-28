Donald Trump hit with revised 2020 election interference charges

US prosecutors have issued revised charges against Donald Trump for the former president's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 election after losing the contest.

The updated wording tries to navigate a Supreme Court ruling that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. The ruling had thrown this case into doubt.

Trump denies accusations that he pressured officials to reverse the results, knowingly spread lies about election fraud and sought to exploit a riot at the US Capitol to delay the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

It appears unlikely the case - and other criminal cases he faces - will reach court before the next election on 5 November 2024.

The revised indictment, brought by Department of Justice (DoJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith, leaves in place the four crimes Trump is accused of committing: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

But these now relate to Trump's status as a political candidate rather than a sitting president.

Trump has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that the fresh indictment was "an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt" and "distract the American People" from this year's election. He called for it to be "dismissed IMMEDIATELY".