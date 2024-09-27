Beloved actress Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the acclaimed British actress renowned for her roles in the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89, her family has confirmed.

In a statement released by her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, they expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of their mother. “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” the statement read.

Dame Maggie, a towering figure in British theatre and film, leaves behind her two sons and five grandchildren. The family extended their gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where the actress spent her final days, for their “unstinting kindness and care”.

In their message, her sons asked the public to respect their privacy during this time of mourning. “We thank you for all your kind messages and support,” the family said.

Dame Maggie Smith’s death marks the end of an extraordinary career that spanned seven decades, winning her acclaim on both stage and screen.

Her most unforgettable portrayals include Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey; roles that cemented her place as a beloved icon across generations.

Her legacy, however, extends far beyond these famous characters. With two Academy Awards, four BAFTAs, and a Tony Award among her many accolades, Dame Maggie was one of the most decorated actresses of her time.