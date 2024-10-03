Malta-registered Ryanair aircraft aborts Brindisi take-off after engine bursts into flames

A Ryanair aircraft with 184 passengers on board had to abandon its take-off from Brindisi airport in Italy after an engine burst into flames on Thursday morning.

Passengers and crew members were evacuated using emergency chutes. No one was injured and the airport had to be shut down temporarily until fire fighters extinguished the flames.

The Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS aircraft, which is registered in Malta, was on an internal flight between Brindisi and Turin.

The aircraft was preparing for take-off when flames appeared from the right engine. A spokesperson for the airport said: “Salento Airport had to close after a departing aircraft encountered a problem, requiring an emergency evacuation.”

The airport has since been reopened.