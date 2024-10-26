Israel launches 'precise and targeted strikes' on Iran

Israeli military aircraft have carried out what it says are "precise and targeted strikes" on a number of targets in Iran during the night, as the war in the Middle East continues to escalate.

International media reported that military bases west and south west of Tehran had been targeted, with Iranian state media stating that no significant damage was inflicted.

In a statement this morning, the Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out air strikes on Iran which had hit manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran had fired at Israel in recent months .

"Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran," the statement reads.

Tel Aviv said that Iran's attacks on Israel in April and October, as well as its support for its proxies in the region, "undermine regional stability and security, and the global economy".

Widespread explosions were also reported in Iran’s long-time ally, Syria.

American military leadership is reported as saying that it had been “made aware” of Israel’s plans to attack the sites but had not been involved. US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris had also both been briefed on the strikes. The US has urged Iran not to retaliate.





