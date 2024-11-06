Maltese PM, DPM congratulate Donald Trump

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his election. We look forward to a strengthened relationship between Malta and the United States of America promoting shared values and opportunities that benefit both our nations and the people. 🇲🇹🇺🇸

Giving his best wishes to the returning president, opposition leader Bernard Grech stated he wants to see a strengthened relationship between Malta and the US.

Trump's landslide victory comes alongside a Republican victory which will secure the party a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“This was a victory like no other. We are going to pay you back. We are going to turn it around… this will be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country,” Trump said.

Trump’s path to victory became clear soon after it was confirmed that he won Georgia and North Carolina, two battleground states and was leading in five others.

The prize was Pennsylvania, which was a must-win for Harris. Pennsylvania was won by Biden in 2020 but in key urban areas where the strength of the Democratic vote lies, Harris underperformed the sitting president.