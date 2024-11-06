menu

Maltese PM, DPM congratulate Donald Trump

Following a dramatic election which gave Donald Trump a landslide victory, the Maltese Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister were among world leaders who congratulated the 47th President of the United States

matthew_farrugia
6 November 2024, 9:51am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Ian Borg)
Prime Minister Robert Abela has expressed his best wishes to Donald Trump for his US election victory.

Abela said he looks forward to working with the US "to deliver the peace, stabiilty and prosperity that the world's people deserve."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Ian Borg also congratulated Trump.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Borg said that Malta looks forward to continuing working closely with the US.

Giving his best wishes to the returning president, opposition leader Bernard Grech stated he wants to see a strengthened relationship between Malta and the US.

Trump's landslide victory comes alongside a Republican victory which will secure the party a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. 

“This was a victory like no other. We are going to pay you back. We are going to turn it around… this will be remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country,” Trump said.

Trump’s path to victory became clear soon after it was confirmed that he won Georgia and North Carolina, two battleground states and was leading in five others.

The prize was Pennsylvania, which was a must-win for Harris. Pennsylvania was won by Biden in 2020 but in key urban areas where the strength of the Democratic vote lies, Harris underperformed the sitting president.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
