Macron appoints centrist François Bayrou as France's newest prime minister

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed centrist leader François Bayrou as France's new prime minister, aiming to resolve months of political instability.

Bayrou, who heads the MoDem party, acknowledged the challenges ahead, stressing the need for national reconciliation. Seen as a consensus candidate by Macron's team, Bayrou replaces Michel Barnier, who was ousted earlier in December after serving only three months.

This marks Macron’s fourth prime ministerial appointment this year, as France remains politically gridlocked following snap parliamentary elections in the summer that left the president and his party weakened.

While allies welcomed Bayrou’s appointment, critics across the political spectrum expressed disapproval. Despite the mounting challenges, Macron has affirmed his commitment to completing his term, which ends in 2027.

New French prime minister meets Arnold Cassola

Among the new French prime minister's meetings was one with Maltese independent candidate Arnold Cassola and local entrepreneur Mark Camilleri Gambin.

The politicians met at the European Democratic Party Congress in Brussels where their discussion focussed on "the progress registered in Malta with regards to the formation of a new centrist party that focuses in particular on the social and environmental dimensions in politics."

Camilleri Gambin stated that the news is the source of excitement among Maltese coming from different walks of life.

Bayrou augured all the best to this potential new Maltese political formation, while MEP Sandro Gozi said that the "European Democratic Party looks forward to work closer with its Maltese partners with a view to strenghtening our common basic and essential democratic European values."