Putin open to Slovakia hosting Ukraine peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine.

"They [Slovakian authorities] would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position," Putin stated on Thursday.

The proposal comes in the wake of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's recent surprise visit to Moscow for talks with Putin.

Fico, who has been critical of European Union support for Ukraine, offered his country as a potential venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

This development occurs against a backdrop of growing skepticism towards Ukraine support among some central and eastern European EU member states. Slovakia, under Fico's leadership, has positioned itself as part of this, advocating for negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly condemned Slovakia for its friendly stance towards Russia since Fico's return to power in 2023.

While Putin has reiterated Russia's openness to talks, he maintains that Russia would still achieve its goals in Ukraine.