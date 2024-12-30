Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, who rose from humble beginnings as a peanut farmer to become US president in the late 1970s has died aged 100.

He has been the longest surviving US president, whose one term in office that ended in 1981, included brokering a landmark peace accord between Egypt and Israel. The 1978 Camp David Accords, settled the conflict between the two warring countries.

However, Carter also saw a struggling US economy and a failed attempt to free American hostages seized in Iran, which eventually cost him the election.

Carter’s legacy as a compassionate peacemaker was forged in the years after his presidency when he became a tireless worker for peace, the environment and human rights. In 2002, his efforts were recognised with a Nobel Peace Prize.

US President Joe Biden led the tributes to Carter, describing him as “a man of principle, faith and humility”, while President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter a “debt of gratitude”.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Carter's leadership “contributed significantly to international peace and security”.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela said Carter was a “true champion of peace and human rights”, adding that “his legacy will live on through his unwavering dedication to justice and civil rights”. Abela described Carter as “an extraordinary man who inspired the world”.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg called Carter “a relentless advocate for peace and a defender of human rights”.

Borg added: “His Nobel Peace Prize reflects his pivotal contributions to shaping a better world and resolving conflicts that left a lasting impact on history. His unwavering dedication inspired countless people worldwide. His legacy endures. Our thoughts are with the United States in this time of mourning.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi lauded Carter’s “significant role” in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel. “It will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood,” al-Sisi said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Carter's legacy as “one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work” and said “he served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me”.

Meanwhile, Nasa chief Bill Nelson described the former president as a “pinnacle of a public servant, dedicating his life to making our world a better place” in a statement honouring his legacy.

Nelson added that Nasa's Voyager 1 probe – the most distant human-made object from Earth – carries the following message from Carter: “If one such civilization intercepts Voyager and can understand these recorded contents, here is our message: This is a present from a small distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music, our thoughts, and our feelings. We are attempting to survive our time so we may live into yours. We hope someday, having solved the problems we face, to join a community of galactic civilizations. This record represents our hope and our determination, and our good will in a vast and awesome universe.”