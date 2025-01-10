Investigations into Los Angeles fires origins underway

US authorities are trying to investigate the causes of a number of fires that have forced some 179,000 residents to evacuate their homes in Los Angeles County, with another 200,000 under evacuation warnings.

Many evacuees left their homes with little more than the belongings they could carry. The fires have claimed at least ten lives, though identification of the victims is ongoing.

The Pacific Palisades fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history, has destroyed 5,300 structures, while the Eaton fire, just outside the city, has razed another 5,000. Looting has been reported in evacuated neighborhoods, prompting 20 arrests.

Amid these challenges, a new blaze, the Kenneth fire, erupted in the West Hills area. Police arrested a man suspected of arson in connection with this fire, while the causes of other fires remain under investigation.

Celebrities Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Jeff Bridges, and Paris Hilton are among those who have lost their homes. The insurance industry anticipates insured losses exceeding $8 billion, given the high value of properties in the affected areas.

While weather conditions have been downgraded from "extremely critical" to "critical," the lack of rain in the forecast for the next week means firefighters face continued challenges. Power outages and traffic congestion add to the chaos, with schools temporarily closing their doors.

US President-elect Donald Trump criticised the city’s preparedness after reports emerged that some firefighters experienced low water pressure during their efforts to combat the blazes.