German police describe Munich car ramming as 'an attack'

At least 28 people have been injured after a car drove through a crowd of people in Munich on Thursday morning in what is being described as an attack.

German authorities said that at least two people were seriously injured. Police said that the driver of the car used in the attack was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker.

They also said that he was known to the police for previous cases of theft and drug crime.

The crowd was part of a trade union rally.

The attack comes at a sensitive time in Germany as voters head to the polls in a snap national election just a few days from now.

The election is being held against the backdrop of a far-right party which is gaining popularity, as migration has become one of the top concerns of German voters.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the suspect “cannot hope for any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country.”

The attack also came on the same day as US vice president JD Vance arrived in the city for the Munich Security Conference. Police said they don’t see a link between the attack and the conference.