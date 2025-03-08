Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 20

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine have killed at least 20 people as intense attacks continued for a second night

The latest wave of attacks comes amid dramatic developments in global geopolitics spurred by the Trump administration in the US.

The US has recently frozen its outgoing military and intelligence aid to Ukraine. This came after a public clash between Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky, US president Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance.

In the Donetsk region, at least 11 people were killed and 40 injured on Friday when multiple strikes damaged eight apartment buildings. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that a Russian drone also damaged a fire truck as emergency crews worked to control the flames.

Meanwhile, another six people lost their lives in front-line towns, as emergency services reported that three civilians were killed when a Russian drone struck a workshop in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The war in Ukraine and the United State's indifference toward it has recently prompted EU leaders to agree to boost the bloc's defence. Earlier this week, EU leaders signed a plan which aims to inject new cash into rearming the continent and bolster the bloc’s collective defence.

The extraordinary summit was convened as a response to the US-Russia talks on Ukraine's future, which have so far excluded Ukraine and the EU.