Conclave to start on 7 May to elect new pope

Cardinals are expected to meet on 7 May, as conclave will begin the process to elect a new pope.

Conclaves have no specific timeframes, as the process ends when a person receives two-thirds of voting cardinals.

The conclave follows Pope Francis’s death last week. He was laid to rest at the Basilica of St Mary Major on Saturday after a funeral service in the Vatican.

He died following a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure a day after Easter Sunday.

On 7 May, the College of Cardinals, comprising 138 electors under the age of 80 from 71 countries, will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave to elect the new pope.

READ ALSO | The cardinals who will choose the next pope

The Sistine Chapel will be closed to the public until the end of conclave.

Traditionally, the conclave begins 15 to 20 days after the pope's death, however, a reform introduced by Pope Francis in 2024 allows for an earlier start if all electors are present.

The cardinals will cast their votes secretly.

Once a new pope is elected, white smoke will rise from a chimney installed in the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke indicates that the vote is inconclusive.