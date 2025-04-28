Spain and Portugal hit with nation-wide blackouts

Millions of families and businesses have lost electricity in Spain and Portugal in what appear to be nationwide power outages.

Airports and telecommunications have been hit, with many residents saying they have no access to mobile networks. Commuters have been stuck on trains that have stopped between stations, with hospitals also suffering from the blackout.

In Portugal, traffic lights were also affected, as trains in Lisbon and Porto have been stopped.

Even certain parts of France and Belgium have reported power outages on Monday morning.

In Spain, power is slowly being restored, however the full repairs will take time.

The official cause of the incident is not yet known.

Local media has pointed to a fire in France’s Alaric mountain which might have damaged power lines among the possible reasons.