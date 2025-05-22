Two Israeli diplomats shot dead in Washington DC, suspect in custody

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead at close range as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital, Washington DC.

The diplomats have been named as Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky. Israel’s embassy in the US said they were a couple “in the prime of their lives”.

The suspect was detained and identified by police as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago.

Police said he shouted “free Palestine” after being taken into custody. Investigators will “look into ties to potential terrorism”, the police added.

US President Donald Trump condemned the killing and called it an antisemitic attack.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, now! Hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a platform he founded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said security will be increased at Israeli embassies worldwide. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the shooting was a “direct result of toxic, antisemetic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world”.

The killings come at a moment of heightened international tension over Israel’s humanitarian aid blockade in Gaza that has raised the spectre of famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has also intensified its military operation in Gaza with the stated aim of controlling the territory and displacing the Palestinian to a small sliver of land in the south of the enclave.

Israel’s actions have prompted international criticism, with the UK, France and Canada insisting the aid blockade should be lifted. The EU is also reviewing its association agreement with Israel over the situation in Gaza.

Israel partially lifted the blockade on Monday but the number of aid trucks that have been let through is nowhere near what is needed to alleviate the suffering of Gaza residents.

Israel’s military action in Gaza started soon after the October 2023 attacks by Hamas militants inside Israel. In these attacks around 1,200 people died and others taken hostage inside Gaza. Some of the hostages are still being held by Hamas.