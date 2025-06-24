Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire is in effect despite fresh missile strikes

Updated at 2pm with comments from US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in effect, despite fresh missile attacks and tensions between the two countries.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, warning Israel against further military strikes. He added, “Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This comes after Trump gave an update to reporters outside the White House, saying he was not pleased with either Israel or Iran for what he described as breaches of the ceasefire agreement he had helped broker.

He said both sides had violated the truce, but added, “I’m not sure they did it intentionally.”

Trump also said Iran “will never rebuild its nuclear” capabilities, and criticised Israel for launching attacks in the morning, saying, “I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning at all. And I’m going to see if I can stop it.”

He announced the ceasefire on Tuesday morning, following over a week of missile strikes between Israel and Iran, and two days after US bombers targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

Vice President JD Vance said soon after the president’s announcement that the war appeared to be “effectively over” and there was now a chance to “restart a real peace process.”

The ceasefire faced uncertainty after the announcement when the Israeli Defence Minister claimed that Iran had violated it by firing missiles just hours after it was announced.

Iranian state media responded by denying the accusation. Abdolrahim Mousavi, from the general staff of the Iranian armed forces, also said Iran had not fired any missiles towards Israel recently.

Israel’s military claimed it had detected launches from Iran earlier in the day. Defence Minister Israel Katz later said Israel would respond “forcefully”.

In a statement, Katz said he had ordered the military to “continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran” because of “Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States.”

Trump said Iran had attacked a US base in Qatar on Monday, but that the US was warned in advance and no one was hurt. He dismissed the attack as a “very weak response.”