Gaza ceasefire takes effect, as Palestinians return to ravaged homes

The Israeli military has started withdrawing its forces from Gaza following a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, as Palestinians are making their way to northern Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, the ceasefire took effect at noon local time on Friday, with the withdrawal beginning shortly after Israel’s cabinet approved US President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the cabinet endorsed the general framework of the agreement, focusing on the release of hostages. Under the plan, Israeli forces have 24 hours to complete their withdrawal, after which a 72-hour phase will begin to facilitate the gradual release of all remaining hostages.

A US official announced that American troops will assist in overseeing the ceasefire and the transition to civilian governance in Gaza.

The official added that military personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will join the US forces as part of a multinational monitoring team that will coordinate with the Israeli military.

While no specific details were shared about each country’s role, the official noted that the US troops involved possess expertise in areas such as transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering.