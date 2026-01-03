World reacts to US military strikes on Venezuela

The world has had a mixed reaction to US military strikes on Venezuela and the capture of the country’s president by American special forces on Saturday.

Colombia, which shares a border with Venezuela, announced it had sent security forces to prepare for a potential “massive influx of refugees.” President Gustavo Petro said his government convened a national security meeting before dawn and would call on the UN Security Council to consider “the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America.”

Russia condemned the operation as “an act of armed aggression against Venezuela,” whilst Iran called it “a flagrant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced what he termed “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people” and urged a response from the international community.

The EU had a more cautious reaction with High Representative Kaja Kallas saying the bloc was monitoring the situation. She emphasised that the EU has “repeatedly stated that Maduro lacks legitimacy” but stressed that “under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected.” She added that the safety of EU citizens in Venezuela was the “top priority.”

Spain has offered to mediate in the crisis, calling for “deescalation and restraint” and stating it is “prepared to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful, negotiated solution.” Italy and Belgium also expressed concern for their citizens in the country as they monitored the situation.

“We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Saturday. “We demand proof of life.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. At the same time, the Venezuelan government declared “a state of external disturbance” and called on the population to “repudiate this imperialist attack.”

There has been no reaction from the Maltese government but political party Momentum condemned Trump’s action while acknowledging Maduro as an 'anti-democratic dictator'.

“Maduro was an anti-democratic dictator who disrespected the will of his people and starved his fellow citizens to be able to cling on to power,” the party said in a statement. “However, the way he has been removed is unacceptable. Donald Trump cannot just take the law into his hands, just because he leads the most powerful country in the world.”

Brazil’s president urged the United Nations to respond strongly, saying the attacks recalled the worst moments of interference in Latin America and the Caribbean. As tensions rise, the situation in Venezuela remains uncertain, with global attention now focused on what the US and the international community will do next.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said the attacks carried “worrying implications” and could represent a dangerous precedent, stressing the need to respect international law and the UN Charter.

