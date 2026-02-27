Vision 2050 revealed in flamboyant ceremony outside Valletta gates

Presented as a comprehensive roadmap for the next 25 years, the strategy is built around the goal of shaping Malta as a safe and resilient nation which promotes quality of life.

The plan outlines 100 measures as a dedicated website will feature a public dashboard enabling people to track progress. Oversight will be handled by a project management office within the Office of the Prime Minister, coordinating implementation across ministries.

During the event, which featured lights, dancers, and an orchestra, it was explained that Vision 2050 has four main pillars.

The first centres on sustainable economic growth, marking a transition from expansion based on volume to a model focused on productivity and higher-value industries.

The second pillar aims to deliver more accessible services, with reforms in mobility, healthcare and digital governance.

The third addresses resilience and education, responding to challenges such as technological change, climate pressures and demographic shifts. Plans include a €91 million scheme to modernise schools and the creation of a national skills intelligence system to forecast labour market needs. It also features measures to strengthen energy security such as a €300 million second interconnector.

The fourth pillar is smarter use of land and sea. Commitments include turning Fort Campbell, White Rocks, and Manoel Island into open spaces, with the latter being turned into a car-free area.

On Friday, government highlighted six flagship initiatives: introducing a mass transit system, overhauling public transport, expanding healthcare capacity, reforming education, transforming the energy sector and implementing a regeneration plan for the Grand Harbour.

Although the strategy confirms that a mass transit system will be part of mobility reforms, detailed information on its design, rollout and financing is yet to be published.