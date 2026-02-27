Two Maltese citizens arrested in Sicily over bird smuggling operation

Two Maltese citizens were among four individuals arrested in Sicily over the suspected trafficking of 1,500 protected birds heading to Malta.

According to local media, Italian authorities wearing civilian clothes followed the four suspects who were in a rented van. Italian police tailed the van from Reggio Calabria to Scoglitti before the suspects, two Maltese citizens and two Calabrians, made their way to a boat.

Upon searching the van, authorities uncovered 1,500 protected birds waiting to be trafficked to Malta.

The suspects were taken to police headquarters in Vittoria, as they could be charged with illegal wildlife trafficking.