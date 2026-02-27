menu

Decomposing body recovered from sea off Fawwara cliffs

Police investigations are ongoing on the discovery of a body off Fawwara cliffs

jade_bezzina
27 February 2026, 4:45pm
by Jade Bezzina

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the sea off the cliffs of Fawwara.

The police were informe the body was spotted 1pm and a patrol boat of the Armed Forces of Malta was immediately called onto the scene.

The body was recovered in a heavily decomposed state, and was taken to the Maritime Base at Xatt it-Tiben.

So far, the identity has not yet been established.

Magistrate Monica Borg was informed of the discovery and has appointed several experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Jade Bezzina is an intern with MaltaToday. She is pursuing a degree in communications at...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.