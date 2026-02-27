Decomposing body recovered from sea off Fawwara cliffs

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the sea off the cliffs of Fawwara.

The police were informe the body was spotted 1pm and a patrol boat of the Armed Forces of Malta was immediately called onto the scene.

The body was recovered in a heavily decomposed state, and was taken to the Maritime Base at Xatt it-Tiben.

So far, the identity has not yet been established.

Magistrate Monica Borg was informed of the discovery and has appointed several experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.