Hope Hicks resigns as White House communications director

Hick's resignation comes one day after she testified before the House intelligence committee and admitted to occasionally telling 'white lies' for the President

1 March 2018, 8:26am
Hope Hicks has been one of Trump's longest-serving advisers (Photo: Business Insider)
Hope Hicks, the White House communications director and longtime aide to Donald Trump has announced her resignation.

The 29-year-old former model was one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers.

The White House confirmed news of Hicks’ departure on Wednesday, one day after Hicks testified before the House intelligence committee for nine hours as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

She is reported to have told colleagues she felt she had accomplished all she could in the White House.

She is the fourth person to serve as communications chief for this administration.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders - who described Hicks as "in a league of her own" - said it remained unclear when she would leave the administration.

Sanders said the resignation was not connected to testimony Hicks gave to the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Hicks is reported to have admitted to the panel that she had occasionally told what amounted to "white lies" for President Trump.

However, she denied lying about anything relevant to the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, US media reported.

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Trump said in a statement.

“She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and aide, also tweeted on Wednesday evening: “Hope Hicks is loved & admired by all who know her. It’s with a heavy heart, but tremendous gratitude, that I wish her well in her next steps.”

