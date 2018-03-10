Warnings issued over Mount Shinmoedake volcano

Volcano activity in Mount Shinmoedake has had Japanese authorities issuing warnings over possible risks of flying rocks within a 4 km radius.

The mountain, that was used to depict the location of a criminal organisation’s secret lair in the James Bond film, ‘You only live twice’, has had increased volcanic activity.

The volcano had been spewing ash for days, but reports of eruptions have emerged and metrological agencies in the area have been issuing warnings.

Vibrations have been felt in the area with smoke rising approximately 4,500m in the air.

Reports have also stated that lava has been running down one side of the volcano.