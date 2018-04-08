At least 70 dead is suspected chemical attack in Syria

There have been at least 70 deaths in a suspected chemical attack in Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria’s eastern Ghouta area.

White Helmets, a volunteer rescue organisation, tweeted graphic images showing a number of bodies in basements and said that the number of deaths would probably increase.

The reports have not been independently verified, and Syria’s government has called the allegations “fabrications”.

The United States state department, however, said the reports indicated that there were “a potentially high number of casualties”.

It placed the responsibility for the alleged attacks on Russia, saying they were a result of Russian “unwavering support” for the Syrian government.

"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people is not in dispute," the state department said.