Airstrikes on Syria are a grim reminder for Serbian President

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recalls NATO bombing during Kosovo war following Syrian airstrikes 

15 April 2018, 3:33pm
Damage near the town of Brod September 8 1995 following a NATO air raid
The bombing of Syria is a "painful reminder" of the Kosovo War, Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian President made the correlation following the Syrian bombing strikes launched by the US, UK, and France.

“For all of us who are over 18-19 years old, this US-led campaign is a painful reminder of what we had witnessed,” Vucic said.

The bombing of Syrian chemical weapon stockpiles was launched without a UN Security Council mandate – as was the case with the Kosovo bombings by NATO.

The bombing on Kosovo lasted 78 days, starting on March 23 and lasting until June 10 1999. It led to the death of at least 758 Yugoslav civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the strikes a "violation of the UN Charter and principles of international law."

