Jeremy Corbyn calls for ‘war powers act’, questions legal basis for Syria airstrikes

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a ‘war powers act’ that would effectively mean that future UK governments have to seek approval within parliament prior to any military action.

Speaking in a radio show on BBC One, Corbyn questioned on what legal basis the strikes ordered on Saturday were launched.

“If we want to get the moral high ground, as a country with a history of international involvement, then we need to abide by international law, and I say to the foreign secretary, and I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?” he asked.

Corbyn, who has a long-time involvement in opposing Western intervention, said that humanitarian intervention is a legally debatable subject in present times.

“What we need in this country is something more robust, like a war powers act, so that governments do get held to account by parliament for what they do in our name,” he stated.

Speaking after Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson defended the actions claiming that it was the right thing to do as it would deter further use of chemical warfare.

“There’s one overwhelming reason why this was the right thing to do, and that is to deter the use of chemical weapons, not just by the Assad regime but around the world,” he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be speaking in parliament on Monday where she will be setting out her case for the military action on Saturday.