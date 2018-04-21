menu

Chemical weapon experts cleared for tests in Syria

The international chemical weapon experts were due to enter the town on Wednesday but were held up in Damascus over lack of risk-assessment

21 April 2018, 4:07pm
Western officials have stated that evidence suggesting use of chemical warfare may be tempered with
A team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have finally been granted clearance to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The nine-man team are to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government.

The government which now holds former rebel-held Douma has denied any use of such weapons. 

The OPCW team have been held up in Damascus despite being scheduled to enter Douma on Wednesday, after a UN risk-assessment team came under fire while checking sites on Tuesday. 

Officials have stated that evidence pointing towards the use of chemical weapons may have been tempered with.

