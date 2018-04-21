Chemical weapon experts cleared for tests in Syria

A team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have finally been granted clearance to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The nine-man team are to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government.

The government which now holds former rebel-held Douma has denied any use of such weapons.

The OPCW team have been held up in Damascus despite being scheduled to enter Douma on Wednesday, after a UN risk-assessment team came under fire while checking sites on Tuesday.

Officials have stated that evidence pointing towards the use of chemical weapons may have been tempered with.