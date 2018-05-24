Trump pulls out of North Korea summit
The US president said his decision had been taken on the basis of North’s Koreas ‘anger and open hostility’
US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un that was scheduled to take place on 12 June in Singapore.
Trump said he had taken the decision based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent North Korean statement.
The decision was communicated to Kim in a letter, with Trump also saying he was looking forward to meeting “some day”.
A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018
