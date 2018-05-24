menu

Trump pulls out of North Korea summit

The US president said his decision had been taken on the basis of North’s Koreas ‘anger and open hostility’

24 May 2018, 4:07pm

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un that was scheduled to take place on 12 June in Singapore.

Trump said he had taken the decision based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent North Korean statement.

The decision was communicated to Kim in a letter, with Trump also saying he was looking forward to meeting “some day”.

 

