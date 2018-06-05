Underage Maltese driver kills cyclist in Poland

A 17-year-old Maltese youth has reportedly been arrested in Poland after being involved in a traffic accident that killed a 77-year-old man.

According to TVN Warsawa, the accident happened on Powsińska Street in the town of Bielawa, near Warsaw, at around 5:00am.

It quoted Piaseczno police commissioner Jarosław Sawick saying that it appeared that the driver had lost control of his vehicle but added that it did not appear that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Unfortunately he veered to the left and collided with the cyclist,” he said