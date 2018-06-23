menu

Trump renews sanctions on North Korea

The news of the sanctions comes just days after Trump had tweeted that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat 

23 June 2018, 9:51am
Trump and Kim Jong-un shaking hands during the Summit
US President Donald trump has renewed sanctions on North Korea just days after claiming that Pyongyang posed no risk. 

The imposed sanctions came following the cancelation of training exercises held between South Korea and the US. 

Trump had promised to cancel the annual ‘war games’ that were held between two countries, after claiming that they were “provocative” and “expensive”. 

The news of the exercises being cancelled came as a surprise to many as the US had previously argued that the military exercises were purely defensive. 

But merely ten days after saying there was no risk from Pyongyang, Trump said that there is an "extraordinary threat" from its nuclear weapons.

 

