Flooding in Indian region of Kerala worsens

Flooding in India has left 324 people dead and thousands stranded across India’s southern state of Kerala.

India’s army has increased its efforts to tackle the disaster, and hundreds of troops and dozens of helicopters and boats are labouring to evacuate people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with state officials, who have described this catastrophe as the worst flooding in the region in a century.

Across the whole of India, approximately 1,000 people have been killed this monsoon season, which began in June.

Kerala has experienced weeks of heavy flooding and landslides, as well as strong winds, as are predicted to continue this weekend. Almost 250,000 people are now living in more than 1,500 emergency relief camps set up in the area. However, it is feared that many people, ranging between hundreds to thousands according to differing reports, remain trapped on rooftops and in trees.

Indian forces are concentrating on rescue missions to save further victims. Efforts are also being concerted to bring in supplies, particularly fresh drinking water, to victims, but preparations have been made in anticipation of water-borne diseases.

Reasons for the severity of the flooding vary. While the Indian Meteorological Department has said that low pressure that has affected the region is the cause, environmentalists believe the large amount of deforestation is responsible.